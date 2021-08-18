US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

