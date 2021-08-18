USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

USAQ stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

