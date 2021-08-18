USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
USAQ stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.
About USA Equities
