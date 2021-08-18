USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $233,120. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

