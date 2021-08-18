V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 1,743 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VZIO stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 33,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $16,741,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

