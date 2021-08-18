Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

