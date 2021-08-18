Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.