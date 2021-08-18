Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vallourec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

