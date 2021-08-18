Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 792,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

