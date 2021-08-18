Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

