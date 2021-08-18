Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Solitude Financial Services’ 10th Largest Position

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,138,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 255,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

