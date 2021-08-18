Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

