Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

