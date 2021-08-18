Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $413.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

