Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 381,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.