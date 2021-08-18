Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

