Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 28.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $161,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $228.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

