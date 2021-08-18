Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

