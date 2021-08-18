Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Varta currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €103.50 ($121.76).

Get Varta alerts:

VAR1 opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Wednesday. Varta has a twelve month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €141.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 56.19.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.