Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. 3,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $1,833,434 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 140.6% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 47.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

