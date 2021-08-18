Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,619 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,968. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

