Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,138. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.