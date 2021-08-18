Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV traded down $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

