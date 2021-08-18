Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 317,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

