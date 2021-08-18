Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.41.

VET opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.78. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

