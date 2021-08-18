VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

