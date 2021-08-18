Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

VFF stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

