Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 103,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,057,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

