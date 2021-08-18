Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €103.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of DG stock traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €90.45 ($106.41). 551,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.38.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

