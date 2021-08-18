Vipstar Coin Price Down 15.6% This Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $13.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

