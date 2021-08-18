Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 40.6% in July

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CBBYF remained flat at $$2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $2.78.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

