VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 256,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 4.59.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

