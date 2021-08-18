Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -130.70, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.