Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE VOR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

