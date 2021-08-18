Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $25.33 on Monday. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

