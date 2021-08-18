W Green Pay (WGP) Market Cap Hits $166,538.06

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $166,538.06 and approximately $14,577.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

