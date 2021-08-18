Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

WBA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

