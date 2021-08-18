Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

