We Are One Seven LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,191,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47.

