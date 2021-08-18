We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.75 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -239.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

