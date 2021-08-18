We Are One Seven LLC Invests $676,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

