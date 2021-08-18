We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after buying an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 412,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63.

