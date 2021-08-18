We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 15,487 First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

