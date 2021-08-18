Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of SPTKU remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

