Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,364 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,254. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.