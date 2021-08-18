Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 347,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISAA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,658. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

