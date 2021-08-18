Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 128,240 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,240 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $756,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

NASDAQ DHBCU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.