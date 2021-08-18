Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 187,745 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,745 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $79,121,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $42,458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $37,468,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,280,000.

Shares of HERAU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,101. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

