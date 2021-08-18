WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. 5,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,967. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

