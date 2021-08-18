Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $659.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.97.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.