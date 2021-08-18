Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 883 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.