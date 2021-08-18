Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

